Israel delivers first consignment of medical aid to India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:17 IST
Israel on Wednesday delivered to India its first consignment of medical supplies comprising oxygen concentrators to help the country in its fight against a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The consignment was brought to India on a special flight.

The Israeli embassy said more such flights will bring emergency medical aid, including thousands of group and individual oxygen generators, respirators, medications, and additional medical equipment.

''In this hour of need, our two democracies stand solidly side by side. The state of Israel is happy to lend a helping hand to our friend India in this complicated and difficult time,'' Israeli ambassador Ron Malka said.

''Our friendship is strong and collaboration during the COVID-19 crisis will only make it stronger. I see great importance in the cooperation with India in this joint fight against the global pandemic,'' he said.

In a statement, the embassy said the ''comprehensive delivery'' of medical equipment to India was a result of the cooperation among the Israeli foreign ministry, national security council, health ministry, finance ministry and Control Centre together with full coordination with the Indian embassy in Israel.

''A task force was set up to gather support for Israel's aid to India. Several private entities, Israeli companies, NGOs and the people of Israel came together to contribute towards this aid,'' it said. The embassy also mentioned India's assistance to Israel during the first wave of COVID-19. ''Now, Israel is proud to reciprocate this significant gesture,'' it said.

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, several countries around the world are sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.

The leading countries that have announced assistance to India include the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.

A significant number of countries have already delivered the supplies.

