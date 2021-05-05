Left Menu

COVID-19: Record single-day rise of 4,716 cases in J&K, 52 more fatalities

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:25 IST
COVID-19: Record single-day rise of 4,716 cases in J&K, 52 more fatalities

With a record single-day rise of 4,716 cases, Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,96,585 on Wednesday, even as 52 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 2,510 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,518 were reported from the Jammu division and 3,198 from the Kashmir division, they added.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 1,125 cases, followed by 598 in Jammu and 511 in Baramulla.

The Union Territory has 39,628 active coronavirus cases currently, while 1,54,447 patients have recuperated so far, they added.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 2,510 in the Union Territory with 52 more people succumbing to it in a 24-hour period -- 28 in the Jammu region and 24 in the Kashmir valley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays HC's contempt proceedings against Centre, seeks report on supply of 700 MT oxygen to Delhi

The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen for COVID patients here, saying putting officers in jail w...

Families mourn victims of Mexico City subway collapse

Jose Luis Hernandez Martinez crossed Mexico City every day on subway Line 12 between his home on the citys south side and the body shop where he worked repairing mangled cars.The 61-year-olds train had emerged from beneath the city and was ...

South Africa's ANC suspends Secretary General Magashule - Eyewitness News

South Africas governing African National Congress ANC has served its Secretary General, Ace Magashule, with a suspension letter, Eyewitness News reported on Wednesday. Magashule faces corruption charges. The party said on Tuesday that one o...

HC calls for reports on Corona issues

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file reports on the availability of oxygen, Sterlites role in making available the same and on the issue relating to alleged blocking of foreign aid to combat Covid-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021