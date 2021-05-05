Left Menu

Stalin appeals to private hospitals to go the extra mile for COVID-19 patients

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:39 IST
DMK President M K Stalin on Wednesday urged private hospitals to allocate over and above 50 per cent beds fixed by the government for COVID-19 patients and provide consession in billing to the maximum possible extent for healthcare services availed by virus infected people.

Stalin said he has asked Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan to immediately set up a 'Command Centre' for state-wide coordination and integrated action on matters, including availability and requirement of beds, oxygen and vaccine doses.

''To tackle the rise in oxygen demand and higher spread of COVID-19, private hospitals should act swiftly and work in tandem with government hospitals.'' The Dravidian party top leader, who is set to assume office as Chief Minister on May 7, said private hospitals have been earmarking 50 per cent beds for coronavirus patients, complying with a government directive.

The pandemic scenario has now changed into a 'medical emergency' and ''I appeal to private hospitals to fully commit themselves to saving people who fear for their lives,'' the DMK chief said in a statement.

Hence, private hospitals should provide beds over and above the 50 per cent threshold set by the government for COVID-19 patients as the need for catering to virus infected people was rising, he said.

Allocating beds for elective surgeries should be avoided, he said. It would be useful to people if private hospitals notified the number of available beds and ones with oxygen in their respective portals.

He urged them to also provide consession in billing to the maximum possible extent for services availed by coronavirus infected people.

The lives of the ordinary and poor patients should be saved by showing great compassion, he said, adding that the tough times can be overcome when one and all worked together and acted vigilantly.

