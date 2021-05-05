Left Menu

Germany, WHO set up global health monitor center

Germany and the World Health Organization say the country will set up and host a global monitoring center to help prepare for and prevent future public health threats like the COVID-19 pandemic.The global hub for pandemic and epidemic intelligence based in Berlin was announced Wednesday and will be coordinated by WHO.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:43 IST
Germany and the World Health Organization say the country will set up and host a global monitoring center to help prepare for and prevent future public health threats like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "global hub for pandemic and epidemic intelligence" based in Berlin was announced Wednesday and will be coordinated by WHO. It aims to collect data, monitor risks and help drive innovations.

"The current COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that we can only fight pandemics and epidemics together," said German Chancellor Angela Merkel, saying the hub will bring together governmental, academic and private sectors.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the pandemic has "exposed gaps in the global systems for pandemic and epidemic intelligence." The hub, which will receive about 30 million euros (USD 36 million) from Germany and seek funds elsewhere, will build on existing monitoring mechanisms at WHO and elsewhere. Those include the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network and the Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources system.

