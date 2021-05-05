Left Menu

Five KAS officers deployed in different J-K hospitals to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:49 IST
Five KAS officers deployed in different J-K hospitals to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

Five Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officers have been deployed on special duty in different hospitals in Jammu and Srinagar for assisting in coronavirus mitigation efforts, an official order said on Wednesday.

The order, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), said the deployment has been made in the interest of the administration.

The five KAS officers have been deployed on special duty for assisting the administrations of Government Medical Colleges (GMCs), Chest Disease hospitals and SKIMS in coronavirus mitigation efforts, Commissioner Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said in the official order.

According to the order, Prem Singh has been posted at GMC, Jammu; Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani at SKIMS, Soura; Shabir-ul-Hassan at GMC, Srinagar; Hamida Akhter at Chest Disease Hospital, Kashmir; and Rakesh Kumar Gupta at Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu.

The order stated that these officers will be responsible for coordinating the work in triage centres and ensure that appropriate medical guidance is provided by doctors in sending patients to the correct facility for treatment. They will also assist the hospital managements (director/principal) in monitoring and managing the oxygen supply and utilisation.

The officers would also ensure compliance of decisions taken by the recently formed COVID Apex Management Group headed by the chief secretary and those of respective divisional commissioners, it said.

''Further, Director SKIMS/Principal, Government Medical College (Jammu/Srinagar) shall delegate certain powers/authority to the officers as may be required for managing COVID pandemic,'' the order said.

Earlier, on May 2, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had deployed 41 junior scale officers at various places, including airports and railway stations, across the union territory for assisting in coronavirus mitigation efforts.

Jammu and Kashmir reported a record single-day rise of 4,716 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday that pushed the infection tally to 1,96,585 while 52 more fatalities took the death toll to 2,510, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays HC's contempt proceedings against Centre, seeks report on supply of 700 MT oxygen to Delhi

The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen for COVID patients here, saying putting officers in jail w...

Families mourn victims of Mexico City subway collapse

Jose Luis Hernandez Martinez crossed Mexico City every day on subway Line 12 between his home on the citys south side and the body shop where he worked repairing mangled cars.The 61-year-olds train had emerged from beneath the city and was ...

South Africa's ANC suspends Secretary General Magashule - Eyewitness News

South Africas governing African National Congress ANC has served its Secretary General, Ace Magashule, with a suspension letter, Eyewitness News reported on Wednesday. Magashule faces corruption charges. The party said on Tuesday that one o...

HC calls for reports on Corona issues

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file reports on the availability of oxygen, Sterlites role in making available the same and on the issue relating to alleged blocking of foreign aid to combat Covid-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021