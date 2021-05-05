COVID-19: AP logs 22,204 new cases, 85 deaths

Amaravati, May 5 (PTI): The cumulative coronavirus cases crossed the 12 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh as 22,204 were added afresh in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The state went from 11 lakh to 12 lakh total cases in just five days, the fastest surge since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year.

A record 1,16,367 tests were conducted in 24 hours in the state that turned out over 22,000 fresh positives, according to the latest bulletin.

While 11,128 patients had recovered, another 85 succumbed in 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The states Covid-19 chart now showed 12,06,232 total positives, 10,27,270 recoveries and 8,374 deaths.

There are 1,70,588 active cases in the state now.

East Godavari district reported the highest 2,344, Anantapuramu 2,304, Visakhapatnam 2,113 and Prakasam 2,001 fresh cases in a day.

Eight districts reported between 1,000 and 2,000 new cases while Kadapa added 903.

Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts saw 11 fresh Covid-19 fatalities each, Anantapuramu ten, East Godavari nine, Prakasam eight, West Godavari seven, Chittoor six, Guntur, Kurnool and SPS Nellore five each, Krishna four and Srikakulam three in a day.

Kadapa registered one death.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

