Left Menu

COVID-19: AP logs 22,204 new cases, 85 deaths

PTI | Vja | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:49 IST
COVID-19: AP logs 22,204 new cases, 85 deaths

Amaravati, May 5 (PTI): The cumulative coronavirus cases crossed the 12 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh as 22,204 were added afresh in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The state went from 11 lakh to 12 lakh total cases in just five days, the fastest surge since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year.

A record 1,16,367 tests were conducted in 24 hours in the state that turned out over 22,000 fresh positives, according to the latest bulletin.

While 11,128 patients had recovered, another 85 succumbed in 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The states Covid-19 chart now showed 12,06,232 total positives, 10,27,270 recoveries and 8,374 deaths.

There are 1,70,588 active cases in the state now.

East Godavari district reported the highest 2,344, Anantapuramu 2,304, Visakhapatnam 2,113 and Prakasam 2,001 fresh cases in a day.

Eight districts reported between 1,000 and 2,000 new cases while Kadapa added 903.

Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts saw 11 fresh Covid-19 fatalities each, Anantapuramu ten, East Godavari nine, Prakasam eight, West Godavari seven, Chittoor six, Guntur, Kurnool and SPS Nellore five each, Krishna four and Srikakulam three in a day.

Kadapa registered one death.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays HC's contempt proceedings against Centre, seeks report on supply of 700 MT oxygen to Delhi

The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen for COVID patients here, saying putting officers in jail w...

Families mourn victims of Mexico City subway collapse

Jose Luis Hernandez Martinez crossed Mexico City every day on subway Line 12 between his home on the citys south side and the body shop where he worked repairing mangled cars.The 61-year-olds train had emerged from beneath the city and was ...

South Africa's ANC suspends Secretary General Magashule - Eyewitness News

South Africas governing African National Congress ANC has served its Secretary General, Ace Magashule, with a suspension letter, Eyewitness News reported on Wednesday. Magashule faces corruption charges. The party said on Tuesday that one o...

HC calls for reports on Corona issues

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file reports on the availability of oxygen, Sterlites role in making available the same and on the issue relating to alleged blocking of foreign aid to combat Covid-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021