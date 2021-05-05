Left Menu

Working with Indian drug cos to speed access to baricitinib for COVID-19 treatment: Eli Lilly

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:07 IST
Drug firm Eli Lilly and Company said it is working with Indian pharma companies to execute royalty-free voluntary licensing agreements to accelerate the manufacturing and distribution of baricitinib tablets to help COVID-19 patients in the country.

The company, however, did not disclose the name of Indian drug firms with whom it is looking for the licensing pacts.

An initial donation of 400,000 baricitinib tablets is being made immediately available to the Indian government for eligible hospitalised COVID-19 patients in India and the company will work urgently to increase the quantity of donated product multifold over the coming weeks, Eli Lilly and Company said in a statement.

The company has received permission for restricted emergency use from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for baricitinib (2 mg and 4 mg) in combination with remdesivir, for treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 in hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, it added.

Baricitinib is currently registered in India for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs, Eli Lilly and Company said.

''With the COVID-19 crisis devastating India, hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of cases and patients need access to potentially life-saving treatments such as baricitinib,'' Lilly chairman and CEO David A Ricks said.

''We hope that our donations as well as collaborations with other organizations speed access to baricitinib and provide treatment options for these patients,'' he added.

Domestic drug firm Natco Pharma has also received emergency use approval for baricitinib tablets, for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients, from the CDSCO.

Natco has said that it will request a compulsory license based on emergency use and in light of the grave and serious public health emergency across India due to the pandemic.

