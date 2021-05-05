Manipur reports 397 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Manipur's COVID-19 tally jumped to 33,353 as 397 more people tested positive for the infection while 10 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 434, an official said on Wednesday.

The 10 fatalities were reported from Imphal West district (4), Imphal East (3), Kangpokpi (2) and Churachandpur (1), the official said.

Of the 397 new COVID-19 cases, Imphal West district reported 187 cases, Imphal East (76), Kakching (28), Ukhrul (22), Kangpokpi (19), Senapati (15), Churachandpur (13), Bishnupur (12), Tamenglong (11), Thoubal (10) and 2 each from Chandel and Jiribam.

Manipur currently has 2,657 active COVID-19 cases while 30,262 patients have recovered from the disease, including 121 in the last 24 hours, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 90.73 per cent.

The state has so far tested 6,25,498 samples for COVID-19.

The official further said that 2,21,983 people have been inoculated in the state so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)