UK reports 2,144 further COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

Britain reported on Wednesday a further 2,144 cases of coronavirus and an additional 27 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

The total number of people to have received a first vaccine dose now stands at 34,795,074.

