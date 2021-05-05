UK reports 2,144 further COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

UK reports 2,144 further COVID-19 cases, 27 more deathsReuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:36 IST
Britain reported on Wednesday a further 2,144 cases of coronavirus and an additional 27 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.
The total number of people to have received a first vaccine dose now stands at 34,795,074.
