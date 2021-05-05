62 cops among 238 people test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur

Sixty-two policemen, who recently returned from West Bengal after election duty, were among the 238 people, who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the state's tally to 6,794, an official said on Wednesday.

The policemen have been placed under quarantine upon their arrival in the state in the last week of April, he said.

According to the official, at least 3,218 samples were tested in the last 24 hours of which 7.40 per cent came out as positive for COVID-19, the highest ever single-day spike in the state.

Besides, two Assam Rifles personnel, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and two healthcare workers were among the newly infected people, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 146 were reported from Aizawl district, Serchhip (42), Mamit (27), Lawngtali (7), Kolasib (8) and four cases each were reported from Lunglei and Saitual districts.

Mizoram now has 1,534 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,243 people have recovered from the infection, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 17.

The state has so far tested 3,16,793 samples for COVID-19.

According to the state immunization officer, 2,16,789 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana said that the state government is making massive efforts to set up more Covid-19 Care Centre (CCC) of Community COVID-19 Care Centre (CCCC) to cope with the facility crunch.

He said that the government will also ramp up oxygen and ventilator supplies.

The minister on Wednesday inspected Mizoram Rural Bank head office at Mizoram New Capital Complex and Agriculture directorate office at Tuikual South in Aizawl to see the feasibility for setting up CCC or CCCC.

He said that more CCC or CCCC is required in Aizawl district as the majority of the COVID-19 cases in the state are from the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)