PAHO warns younger people filling up intensive care COVID-19 wards

PAHO warns younger people filling up intensive care COVID-19 wardsReuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:47 IST
COVID-19 infections continue to spread fast across the Americas as a result of relaxed prevention measures and intensive care units are filling up with younger people, the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Carissa Etienne said on Wednesday.
In Brazil, mortality rates have doubled among those younger than 39, quadrupled among those in their 40s and tripled for those in their 50s since December, she said.
Hospitalization rates among those under 39 years have increased by more than 70% in Chile and in some areas of the United States more people in their 20s are now being hospitalized for COVID-19 than people in their 70s.
