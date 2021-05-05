Jharkhand reports 132 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,974 fresh cases

Jharkhand reported 132 COVID-19 fatalities and 5,974 positive cases on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 2,57,345, a health department bulletin said.

With the 132 deaths, the coronavirus death toll in the state has increased to 3,205, it said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the state is 1.24 per cent, more than the national mortality rate of 1.10 per cent, according to the bulletin.

Jharkhand currently has 59,707 active cases, while 1,94,433 patients have so far recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Of the fresh fatalities, Ranchi district recorded the highest at 33 followed by East Singhbhum at 32 and Bokaro at 10.

As per the bulletin, the recovery ratio for Jharkhand is 75.55 per cent as against the national average of 81.90 per cent.

COVID-19 cases are doubling in the state in 32.33 days against the national average of 48.03 days, the bulletin said.

A total of 36,209 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in Jharkhand in the last 24 hours it added.

