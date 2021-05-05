Mumbai reports 3,879 new COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 3,879 new coronavirus cases and 77 fatalities, taking the count of infections in the city to 6,65,299 and the death toll to 13,547, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

After a dip for two consecutive days, the city's daily infections rose by over 1,300, while daily fatalities went up by 15. The day before the financial capital of the country had witnessed 2,554 cases and 62 deaths.

Notably, less than 30,000 coronavirus tests had been conducted every day in the last three days, while 35,377 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours. It took the total of tests conducted so far in the city to 55,78,236.

The count of recoveries in the city rose to 5,98,545 after 3,686 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the BMC official said, adding that Mumbai's recovery rate now stands at 90 per cent.

The city currently has 51,472 active cases.

In good news, the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases went down to 0.54 per cent between April 28 to May 4, while the doubling rate improved to 123 days.

After a dip for a brief period, the number of containment zones in slums and chawls again crossed 100. The city currently has 102 containment zones in slums and chawls while 728 buildings have been sealed after coronavirus patients were detected there.

Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 COVID-19 cases in a day on April 4, after which the cases began to decline.

