Left Menu

Mumbai reports 3,879 new COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths

The city currently has 102 containment zones in slums and chawls while 728 buildings have been sealed after coronavirus patients were detected there.Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 COVID-19 cases in a day on April 4, after which the cases began to decline.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:02 IST
Mumbai reports 3,879 new COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 3,879 new coronavirus cases and 77 fatalities, taking the count of infections in the city to 6,65,299 and the death toll to 13,547, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

After a dip for two consecutive days, the city's daily infections rose by over 1,300, while daily fatalities went up by 15. The day before the financial capital of the country had witnessed 2,554 cases and 62 deaths.

Notably, less than 30,000 coronavirus tests had been conducted every day in the last three days, while 35,377 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours. It took the total of tests conducted so far in the city to 55,78,236.

The count of recoveries in the city rose to 5,98,545 after 3,686 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the BMC official said, adding that Mumbai's recovery rate now stands at 90 per cent.

The city currently has 51,472 active cases.

In good news, the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases went down to 0.54 per cent between April 28 to May 4, while the doubling rate improved to 123 days.

After a dip for a brief period, the number of containment zones in slums and chawls again crossed 100. The city currently has 102 containment zones in slums and chawls while 728 buildings have been sealed after coronavirus patients were detected there.

Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 COVID-19 cases in a day on April 4, after which the cases began to decline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK variant dominates north India; double mutant in Maha, Guj, Karnataka: NCDC chief

The UK strain of coronavirus is currently dominating parts of north India while the double mutant variant is found mostly in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat, Director of the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC Sujeet Singh said on W...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as growth shares gain on Wall St; dollar off highs

Stock indexes rose globally on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq leading gains on Wall Street, while the U.S. dollar eased off its more than two-week high hit earlier. Technology and growth stocks including Apple Inc were among the biggest boosts ...

British, Irish govts agree to June meeting on Northern Ireland

British and Irish government ministers are to meet for a formal summit on Northern Ireland in June in the first British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in two years, a spokesman for the Irish government said on Wednesday.The decision was...

Indian Bank declares Saravana Stores account as fraud

State-owned Indian Bank on Wednesday said it has declared the NPA account of Saravana Stores with an outstanding balance of Rs 231 crore as fraud.We have to inform that non-performing account NPA Saravana Stores Gold Palace has been declare...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021