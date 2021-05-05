Left Menu

Canada authorises Pfizer vaccine for age 12 and older

Health Canada said it will require Pfizer-BioNTech to continue providing information to it on the safety, efficacy and quality of the vaccine in this younger age group to ensure its benefits.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:04 IST
Canada authorises Pfizer vaccine for age 12 and older
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Canada's health regulator has authorised Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and older. Dr Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, on Wednesday confirmed the decision for the ages to 12 to 15 and said it will help children return to a normal life. The vaccine was previously authorised for anyone 16 or older.

The US Food and Drug Administration is also expected to authorise Pfizer's vaccine for young people by next week, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year. The announcement comes barely a month after the company found that its shot, which is already authorised for those age 16 and older, also provided protection for the younger group. Pfizer in late March released preliminary results from a vaccine study of 2,260 US volunteers ages 12 to 15 showing there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared with 18 among those given dummy shots.

Sharma said the evidence is there that the vaccine is safe and effective in that age group. It is the first vaccine approved for children in Canada. Sharma said about one-fifth of all cases of COVID-19 in Canada have occurred in children and teenagers, and having a vaccine for them is a critical part of Canada's plan.

She said while most kids don't experience serious illness from COVID-19, a vaccine also helps protect their friends and family who may be at higher risk of complications.

''It will also support the return to a more normal life for our children, who have had such a hard time over the past year,'' she said.

Kids studied had side effects similar to young adults, the company said, mainly pain, fever, chills and fatigue, particularly after the second dose. The study will continue to track participants for two years for more information about long-term protection and safety.

"Today's expansion of our authorisation represents a significant step forward in helping the Canadian government broaden its vaccination program and begin to help protect adolescents before the start of the next school year," Fabien Paquette, vaccines lead for Pfizer Canada, said in a statement. Health Canada said it will require Pfizer-BioNTech to continue providing information to it on the safety, efficacy and quality of the vaccine in this younger age group to ensure its benefits. Vaccinations have ramped in Canada in recent months and the government expects to receive at least 10 million vaccines this month. More than 34% of Canadians have received at least one dose. "It's fantastic and unsurprising,'' Dr Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Programme at Sinai-University Health Network, said of the new approval.

''We need to get as many people as possible vaccinated as soon as possible. We know older kids are higher transmitters than younger, so this will help everyone."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK variant dominates north India; double mutant in Maha, Guj, Karnataka: NCDC chief

The UK strain of coronavirus is currently dominating parts of north India while the double mutant variant is found mostly in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat, Director of the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC Sujeet Singh said on W...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as growth shares gain on Wall St; dollar off highs

Stock indexes rose globally on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq leading gains on Wall Street, while the U.S. dollar eased off its more than two-week high hit earlier. Technology and growth stocks including Apple Inc were among the biggest boosts ...

British, Irish govts agree to June meeting on Northern Ireland

British and Irish government ministers are to meet for a formal summit on Northern Ireland in June in the first British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in two years, a spokesman for the Irish government said on Wednesday.The decision was...

Indian Bank declares Saravana Stores account as fraud

State-owned Indian Bank on Wednesday said it has declared the NPA account of Saravana Stores with an outstanding balance of Rs 231 crore as fraud.We have to inform that non-performing account NPA Saravana Stores Gold Palace has been declare...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021