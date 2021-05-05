Left Menu

Uttarakhand sees record daily rise of 7,783 COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand on Wednesday witnessed a record daily rise of 7,783 COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 2,11,834 while 127 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,142, a health department bulletin said.This is the second consecutive when the state has registered a record rise in cases.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:07 IST
Uttarakhand sees record daily rise of 7,783 COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand on Wednesday witnessed a record daily rise of 7,783 COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 2,11,834 while 127 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,142, a health department bulletin said.

This is the second consecutive when the state has registered a record rise in cases. It has recorded 7,028 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Dehradun district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 2,771, followed by 1,043 in Udham Singh Nagar, 956 in Nainital, 599 in Haridwar and 504 in Tehri, the bulletin stated.

Chamoli reported 283 cases, Almora 271, Pauri 263, Champawat 245, Bageshwar 240, Uttarkashi 240, Pithoragarh 225 and Rudraprayag 143, it said.

There are 59,526 active coronavirus cases in the state. So far, 1,44,941 people have recovered from the infection, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK variant dominates north India; double mutant in Maha, Guj, Karnataka: NCDC chief

The UK strain of coronavirus is currently dominating parts of north India while the double mutant variant is found mostly in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat, Director of the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC Sujeet Singh said on W...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as growth shares gain on Wall St; dollar off highs

Stock indexes rose globally on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq leading gains on Wall Street, while the U.S. dollar eased off its more than two-week high hit earlier. Technology and growth stocks including Apple Inc were among the biggest boosts ...

British, Irish govts agree to June meeting on Northern Ireland

British and Irish government ministers are to meet for a formal summit on Northern Ireland in June in the first British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in two years, a spokesman for the Irish government said on Wednesday.The decision was...

Indian Bank declares Saravana Stores account as fraud

State-owned Indian Bank on Wednesday said it has declared the NPA account of Saravana Stores with an outstanding balance of Rs 231 crore as fraud.We have to inform that non-performing account NPA Saravana Stores Gold Palace has been declare...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021