Uttarakhand sees record daily rise of 7,783 COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand on Wednesday witnessed a record daily rise of 7,783 COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 2,11,834 while 127 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,142, a health department bulletin said.

This is the second consecutive when the state has registered a record rise in cases. It has recorded 7,028 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Dehradun district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 2,771, followed by 1,043 in Udham Singh Nagar, 956 in Nainital, 599 in Haridwar and 504 in Tehri, the bulletin stated.

Chamoli reported 283 cases, Almora 271, Pauri 263, Champawat 245, Bageshwar 240, Uttarkashi 240, Pithoragarh 225 and Rudraprayag 143, it said.

There are 59,526 active coronavirus cases in the state. So far, 1,44,941 people have recovered from the infection, it said.

