Maharashtra reports 57,640 new COVID-19 cases, 920 deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported 920 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 72,662, while 57,640 new cases pushed the overall infection count to 48,80,542 on Wednesday, a state health department official said. The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to Tuesday, when the daily infection count was 51,880 and fatalities were 891. The official said as many as 57,006 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, raising the number of recovered cases to 41,64,098. The state now has 6,41,569 active cases, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate currently stood at 85.32 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.49 per cent, he said.

According to the official, out of 2,83,84,582 COVID-19 tests done so far, 48,80,542 samples have returned positive, reflecting a case positivity rate of 17.19 per cent.

According to the official, Mumbai reported 3,882 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,65,057, while the toll increased to 13,511 with 77 fresh fatalities.

The official said 3,390 people tested positive for coronavirus in Pune municipal limits, pushing the tally to 4,48,504, while 59 fresh deaths raised the toll to 5,754.

Nagpur, Pimpari-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 2,663, 2,042, 2,010, 342 and 169 new COVID-19 cases, respectively. Currently, 38,52,501 people are in home quarantine and 32,174 in institutional quarantine across the state, the official said. Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 48,80,542; new cases 57,640; total deaths 72,662; recoveries 41,64,098; active cases 6,41,569; tests conducted so far 2,83,84,582.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

