Gujarat: After long gap, daily recoveries at 12,995 tad above fresh cases

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 12,955 new coronavirus positive cases even as 12,995 people recovered from the infection, the state health department said, adding that 133 patients died. With the addition of the new cases and the fatalities, the overall COVID-19 tally in Gujarat rose to 6,33,427 and the toll to 7,912, the department said in a release.

At 12,995, the fresh recoveries outnumbered new cases in a day after several weeks. With 4,77,391 recoveries so far in Gujarat, the case recovery rate improved marginally to 75.37 per cent.

Gujarat is now left with 1,48,124 active cases, it said.

At 4,248, Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of new cases and 23 deaths in the state in the day. Surat reported 1,466 infections, Vadodara 1,107, Jamnagar 737, Rajkot 561, Mehsana 525, Bharuch 391, and Gandhinagar 306, among others.

With 1,40,443 inoculations on Wednesday, the number of people who have been vaccinated so far in Gujarat reached 1,28,43,483, the health department said. A total of 27,51,964 beneficiaries have so far received the second dose. A total of 36,226 beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years were also administered the vaccine during the day. Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu saw 173 new cases, taking the count to 8,502 while the total number of recoveries rose to 6,769 with 228 patients getting discharged on Wednesday, officials said. The UT is now left with 1,729 active cases while the overall death toll stood at four, they said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,33,427, new cases 12,955, death toll 7,912, discharged 4,77,391, active cases 1,48,124, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)