Meghalaya logs 269 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Meghalaya logs 269 new COVID-19 cases, six more deathsPTI | Shillong | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:29 IST
Meghalaya reported 269 new COVID-19 cases pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 18,283, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.
Six more fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 191, Health Services, Director, Aman War said.
Meghalaya now has 2,135 active COVID-19 cases while 15,957 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.
The state has so far tested 4.74 lakh samples for COVID-19.
A total of 2.53 lakh people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the state, he added.
