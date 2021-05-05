Meghalaya logs 269 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Meghalaya reported 269 new COVID-19 cases pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 18,283, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.

Six more fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 191, Health Services, Director, Aman War said.

Meghalaya now has 2,135 active COVID-19 cases while 15,957 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The state has so far tested 4.74 lakh samples for COVID-19.

A total of 2.53 lakh people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the state, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)