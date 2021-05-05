Left Menu

J'khand CM inaugurates 250 bed at dedicated COVID health centre in Koderma

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:32 IST
Amid Jharkhand battling deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday digitally inaugurated 250 beds at dedicated COVID health centre at Koderma besides 20 oxygen pipeline supported beds at the sadar hospital.

Expressing commitment to take all possible steps to check the spread of the virus in the state, Soren said the government is getting ready to face all challenges posed by the contagion and initiating steps to provide quality treatment to people.

Terming the second surge of COVID-19 as deadly, he said the government's priority is to make available oxygen for patients battling the infection and urged people to follow all coronavirus protocols.

He said the need of the hour was to educate people in remote rural areas and identify the infected villagers and isolate them to check its spread.

At the same time Soren asked officials to ensure that the cremation of bodies was done following protocol besides ensuring COVID tests for the family members.

Meanwhile, the chief minister in a tweet said media persons would be given priority in vaccination and he has given directions to officials in this regard.

He exuded confidence that with concerted efforts virus spread can be contained.

