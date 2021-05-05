Number of French COVID-19 patients in intensive care drops again

Number of French COVID-19 patients in intensive care drops againReuters | Paris | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:34 IST
The number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 in France dropped again, by 102 to 5,402, on Wednesday, health ministry data showed.
France also reported 244 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, virtually unchanged from Tuesday's 243.
