Italy reports 267 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 10,585 new cases

Italy reported 267 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 305 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,585 from 9,116. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,368 from a previous 2,423. Some 327,169 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 315,506, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 267 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 305 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,585 from 9,116. Italy has registered 122,005 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.07 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 17,520 on Wednesday, down from 18,176 a day earlier. There were 142 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 136 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,368 from a previous 2,423.

Some 327,169 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 315,506, the health ministry said.

