Left Menu

COVID-19: EU announces Euro 2.2 million funding support for India

The funding will support the World Health Organization WHO for a 6-month case management of COVID-19 patients, as well as strengthening laboratory capacity for COVID-19 testing, it said.Several EU member states have announced providing emergency medical support to India as the country fights a devastating second wave of the pandemic.We are providing additional EU support towards the fight against COVID-19 in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:54 IST
COVID-19: EU announces Euro 2.2 million funding support for India

The European Union on Wednesday announced an initial Euro 2.2 million (approx Rs 19 crore) in emergency funding to support the World Health Organisation's measures to help India deal with increasing cases of COVID-19.

The 27-nation grouping said the funding announced by the European Commission is in addition to the medical assistance being provided to India by EU member states.

''Today, the Commission has announced that it will allocate an initial Euro 2.2 million in emergency funding to respond to the drastic surge in COVID-19 cases in India,'' the EU said. ''The funding will support the World Health Organization (WHO) for a 6-month case management of COVID-19 patients, as well as strengthening laboratory capacity for COVID-19 testing,'' it said.

Several EU member states have announced providing emergency medical support to India as the country fights a devastating second wave of the pandemic.

''We are providing additional EU support towards the fight against COVID-19 in India. This comes on top of the generous and swift assistance from EU member states that stepped up as part of Team Europe to offer critical supplies of oxygen, ventilators and medicines over the last few days,'' said EU's Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic.

''We stand ready to work with the WHO and other partners on the ground to jointly fight this battle at this difficult time - we are stronger together,'' the official said.

The EU member states which have already mobilised supplies of urgently needed oxygen, ventilators and medicines to India are Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg and Netherlands.

Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden are also among the countries supplying medical aid to India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor to provide free meals to doctors of COVID hospital

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor will be providing free meals to over 500 doctors who are treating COVID-19 patients at the state-run civil hospital here.Kapoor has received financial support from some persons for starting the meal service for...

Third COVID wave inevitable, should be prepared for more: Principal Scientific Advisor

As the virus mutates further, a third wave of COVID infection is inevitable and it is necessary to be prepared for new waves, the governments Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan cautioned on Wednesday.With active cases climbing to...

90 held for selling Remdesivir in the black market

Ninety people have been arrested in Karnataka for selling Remdesivir in the black market, Director General of Police Praveen Sood said on Wednesday.The anti viral drug is used in the treatment of COVID-19.Ninety people have been arrested fo...

Beirut sends hazardous material to Germany for destruction

A German company has removed dangerous chemicals stored in dozens of containers from Beiruts port and is shipping them abroad as part of efforts to secure the facility following last years massive blast, the office of Lebanons prime ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021