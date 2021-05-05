COVID-19: EU announces Euro 2.2 million funding support for India

The European Union on Wednesday announced an initial Euro 2.2 million (approx Rs 19 crore) in emergency funding to support the World Health Organisation's measures to help India deal with increasing cases of COVID-19.

The 27-nation grouping said the funding announced by the European Commission is in addition to the medical assistance being provided to India by EU member states.

''Today, the Commission has announced that it will allocate an initial Euro 2.2 million in emergency funding to respond to the drastic surge in COVID-19 cases in India,'' the EU said. ''The funding will support the World Health Organization (WHO) for a 6-month case management of COVID-19 patients, as well as strengthening laboratory capacity for COVID-19 testing,'' it said.

Several EU member states have announced providing emergency medical support to India as the country fights a devastating second wave of the pandemic.

''We are providing additional EU support towards the fight against COVID-19 in India. This comes on top of the generous and swift assistance from EU member states that stepped up as part of Team Europe to offer critical supplies of oxygen, ventilators and medicines over the last few days,'' said EU's Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic.

''We stand ready to work with the WHO and other partners on the ground to jointly fight this battle at this difficult time - we are stronger together,'' the official said.

The EU member states which have already mobilised supplies of urgently needed oxygen, ventilators and medicines to India are Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg and Netherlands.

Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden are also among the countries supplying medical aid to India.

