Nashik sees 4,110 new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths

Nashik district in Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 4,110 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 47 fatalities, taking the tally to 3,42,091 and the toll to 3,692, officials said. The count of recoveries rose to 3,04,562 with 4,279 people getting discharged from hospitals during the day, they said.

With 15,754 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Nashik district mounted to 12,88,917.

