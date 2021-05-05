Left Menu

Nearly 15,000 test positive for COVID 19, death toll inches towards 3k

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bihar was on Wednesday left with more than 1.13 lakh active COVID-19 cases with nearly 15,000 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, while its death toll rose to 2987 as 61 people succumbed to the dreaded coronavirus since the previous day.

According to the state health department, 14,836 people tested positive in the last 24 hours and Patna remained the worst hit among Bihars 40 districts, accounting for 2420 of the fresh cases and 17 of the fatalities during the period.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported from the district, so far, stands at 1.15 lakhs, more than 20 per cent of the states aggregate of 5.38 lakh cases and its active caseload soared at 20,487.

Meanwhile, rattled by the second wave which has caused its active caseload to jump by more than 50 times in about a month, the state underwent an 11-day lockdown.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached out to the people of the state with an appeal to put off, ''if possible'', ceremonies like weddings until the situation was under control.

As per the guidelines issued by the state home department, marriage ceremonies can take place with a maximum number of 50 people attending the functions.

The day also saw the police cracking down on those flouting restrictions imposed to contain the contagion, besides those involved in ''black marketing'' of oxygen cylinders, the demand for which has seen a dramatic rise following the recent spurt in COVID-19 cases.

According to the state police headquarters, four residents of the state capital were arrested and 55 oxygen cylinders seized from their possession.

Notably, the day also saw the chief minister chairing a high-level meeting where he issued instructions for ensuring adequate supply of oxygen and increasing the generation capacity.

Besides, altogether 448 vehicles have been seized, seven people arrested, five FIRs registered and fines to the tune of Rs 7.97 lakh slapped, in the last 24 hours, on those found to be guilty of violating the guidelines and protocol enforced for containing the outbreak, said the polce headquarter.

