PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.15 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.15 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 46793 37898 532 8363 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1253902 1143980 18063 91859 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 558975 440590 4960 113425 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 114787 87151 1679 25902 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 196585 154447 2510 39628 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 14560 13035 151 1374 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 407509 334677 9825 63007 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 685036 483332 5021 196683 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 211834 144941 3142 59526 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1399294 1122669 14151 262474 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1206232 1027270 8374 170588 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1741046 1236854 16884 487288 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1743932 1362363 5565 375658 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 3376 2225 7 1129 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 65117 52517 883 11717 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1272602 1129512 14779 128311 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 469722 389491 2527 77704 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 787486 653542 9485 124459 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 8502 6769 4 1729 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 104398 74991 1443 27964 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 633427 477391 7912 148124 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 624985 529667 6074 89244 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 4880542 4164098 72662 641596 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6181 5879 70 232 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 19192 17501 59 1632 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 272751 240004 1485 31262 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 538677 422210 2987 113479 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 257345 194433 3205 59707 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 33353 30262 434 2657 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 18283 15957 191 2135 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 6794 5243 17 1534 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 15004 12390 118 2038 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 489641 410227 2104 77257 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 8919 6515 155 2050 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 36234 33871 397 1666 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 916635 782916 11847 121872 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 21049651 17246818 229702 3565273 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Chhattisgarh as its health bulletin had not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,06,65,148 and the death toll at 2,26,188. The ministry said there are 34,87,229 active cases, while 1,69,51,731 people have so far recovered from the infection. PTI TEAM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)