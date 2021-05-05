Left Menu

Inform about oxygen requirements 24 hours in advance: U'khand govt to hospitals

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:28 IST
Inform about oxygen requirements 24 hours in advance: U'khand govt to hospitals

Hospitals in Uttarakhand have been asked to inform the administration about their oxygen requirements 24 hours in advance so that it could be supplied to them on time, state Health Secretary Amit Negi said on Wednesday.

Five COVID-19 patients, including a woman, died at a private hospital on Tuesday in Roorkee in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply to the facility for around 30 minutes.

Talking to reporters, Negi said apart from this, district magistrates have also been asked to conduct an audit of oxygen being used by hospitals.

He said efforts are underway to create additional oxygen-supported and ICU beds, and the state will soon have 1,400 more of them.

Three lakh vaccine doses meant for people above 45 years have been received, while Rs 100 crore have been released from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for buying vaccines for people above 18 to 45 years.

A portal has been created for plasma donation, while those in home isolation are getting treatment via e-Sanjivani portal, he said.

Private hospitals have also been asked to use Remdesivir injections in the treatment of COVID-19 patients as per the standard operating procedures, Negi said.

Tocilizumab, administered in rare COVID-19 cases, should also be used judiciously, he said.

Inspector General Amit Sinha, who was also present at the press conference, said steps are being taken to stop the black-marketing of COVID-related medicines and equipment.

Over the last two days, four persons have been arrested from Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun and Haridwar districts for their involvement in the black-marketing of COVID-related medicines and equipment, Sinha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HMEL refinery to provide oxygen for COVID hospitals in Bathinda, says Harsimrat Badal

Former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday announced that the HMEL refinery would provide Oxygen supply to a new 100 bed Covid facility being developed by AIIMS as well as hospitals in Bathinda. In a statement, SAD said that Ha...

Guj: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor to provide free meals to doctors of COVID hospital

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor will be providing free meals to over 500 doctors who are treating COVID-19 patients at the state-run civil hospital here.Kapoor has received financial support from some persons for starting the meal service for...

Bengal: Passengers say no local trains mean no livelihood

All local, suburban and EMU train services of Eastern and South Eastern railways in West Bengal will remain cancelled from Thursday after the state government announced suspension of operations amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said...

Mamata brings back many top-level police officers removed by EC

Within hours of assuming office, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday initiated a major reshuffle in the police hierarchy, transferring 29 top- level police officers, mostly those who were shifted by the election commissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021