Left Menu

Karnataka hits record high in daily COVID cases, deaths

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:31 IST
Karnataka hits record high in daily COVID cases, deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru, May 5 (PTI): Karnataka on Wednesday reported the single largest day spike in both COVID-19 cases and fatalities since the start of the pandemic, with 50,112 infections and 346 deaths.

This took the total caseload to nearly 17.5 lakh and the fatalities to 16,884.

The previous highest numbers were on May 1 when the state logged 48,296 cases and 292 deaths, the health department said.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 23,106 infections and 161 fatalities.

The day also saw 26,841 people getting discharged.

Cumulatively, 17,41,046 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 16,884 deaths and 12,36,854 discharges, the bulletin said.

Active cases stood at 4,87,288.

Tumakuru and Mysuru were the second major COVID hotspots in Karnataka with 2,790 and 2,335 infections and 10 and 12 fatalities on Wednesday.

Udupi was next with 1,655 cases, Mandya 1,621, Hassan 1,604 , Dakshina Kannada 1,529, Bengaluru Rural 1,033, in Dharwad 1,030 and 1,009 in Chikkamagaluru.

Ten districts reported cases in excess of 500 each.

Among the 346 deaths, Ballari and Mandya accounted for 19 each, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga and Kalaburagi had 15 each, Hassan 11 and eight each in Bidar and Dharwad.

Barring Kodagu, Koppal and Yadgir, other districts also reported fatalities.

A total of 2.63 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,55,224 were on Wednesday alone.

The release said 86 people have so far tested positive for the UK strain, six for the South African strain and 62 for the Double Mutant (B.1.617) one.

A record one crore inoculations, comprising the first and second doses of the vaccine, have been done since the start of the vaccination drive on January 16, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HMEL refinery to provide oxygen for COVID hospitals in Bathinda, says Harsimrat Badal

Former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday announced that the HMEL refinery would provide Oxygen supply to a new 100 bed Covid facility being developed by AIIMS as well as hospitals in Bathinda. In a statement, SAD said that Ha...

Guj: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor to provide free meals to doctors of COVID hospital

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor will be providing free meals to over 500 doctors who are treating COVID-19 patients at the state-run civil hospital here.Kapoor has received financial support from some persons for starting the meal service for...

Bengal: Passengers say no local trains mean no livelihood

All local, suburban and EMU train services of Eastern and South Eastern railways in West Bengal will remain cancelled from Thursday after the state government announced suspension of operations amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said...

Mamata brings back many top-level police officers removed by EC

Within hours of assuming office, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday initiated a major reshuffle in the police hierarchy, transferring 29 top- level police officers, mostly those who were shifted by the election commissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021