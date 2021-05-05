Left Menu

Over 16.24 Cr COVID vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

The vaccination of FLWs started from February 2.The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.The country launched vaccination for those aged above 45 from April 1. The implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination to inoculate those in the age group of 18-44 years started from May 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far stands at 16,24,30,828, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

It said 2,30,305 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday across 12 states and Union territories.

The total number of people in this age group who have been inoculated against the viral disease stands at 9,02,731, the ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,24,30,828, according to a provisional report compiled at 8 pm.

The beneficiaries include 94,79,901 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 63,52,975 HCWs who have received the second dose, 1,36,49,661 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose, 74,12,888 FLWs who have received the second dose and 9,02,731 in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first dose.

Besides, 5,37,95,272 and 48,29,091 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have taken the first and the second dose of the vaccine respectively, while 5,31,09,064 and 1,28,99,245 beneficiaries above 60 years of age have been administered the first and the second dose respectively.

As on the 110th day (May 5) of the ongoing nationwide inoculation drive against COVID-19, a total of 18,90,346 vaccine doses were administered -- 8,66,423 beneficiaries vaccinated for the first dose and 10,23,923 for the second dose, the ministry said, adding that the final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from the viral disease continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

The nationwide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with HCWs getting inoculated first. The vaccination of FLWs started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for those aged above 45 from April 1. The implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination to inoculate those in the age group of 18-44 years started from May 1.

