90 held for selling Remdesivir in the black market

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 23:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ninety people have been arrested in Karnataka for selling Remdesivir in the black market, Director General of Police Praveen Sood said on Wednesday.

The anti viral drug is used in the treatment of COVID-19.

''Ninety people have been arrested for selling Remdesivir in the black market and cases booked against 38 persons for packaging fake Remdesivir,'' he said in a tweet, without mentioning the period during which they were arrested.

Sood said the arrests were part of a drive to nab those trying to earn money illegally ''in this tough situation.'' Demand has shot up for Remdesivir in Karnataka following the spike in the number of cases.

The state on Wednesday reported the single largest day spike in both COVID-19 cases and fatalities since the start of the pandemic, with 50,112 infections and 346 deaths.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had on May 1 warned of stringent action against those selling Remdesivir in the black market.

