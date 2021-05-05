Guj: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor to provide free meals to doctors of COVID hospital

Guj: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor to provide free meals to doctors of COVID hospitalPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 23:13 IST
Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor will be providing free meals to over 500 doctors who are treating COVID-19 patients at the state-run civil hospital here.
Kapoor has received financial support from some persons for starting the meal service for doctors, an official release said on Wednesday.He has appointed 12 chefs who would prepare three meals a day for over 500 doctors.These doctors are serving at the 1,200-bed COVID facility at the civil hospital located in Asarva area. The hospital is considered to be the biggest civil hospital in Asia.The quality food provided by his team would inject new energy into the doctors and help them serve coronavirus patients with zeal, Kapoor was quoted as saying in the release.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia
- COVID
- Kapoor
- Sanjeev Kapoor
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks fall as virus worries return to haunt markets
Myanmar military says junta leader to join ASEAN summit -Nikkei Asia
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, oil hit by coronavirus risks to outlook
Asian shares slide as virus casts shadow over recovery
Asia Pacific's energy transition will be long-drawn-out: S&P