Ghaziabad, Noida add 23 more COVID deaths, over 3,000 new cases

Ghaziabad recorded 13 more COVID fatalities, while neighbouring Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 10 as the two western Uttar Pradesh districts together logged 23 deaths on Wednesday, official data showed.The death toll reached 288 in Ghaziabad and 271 in Gautam Buddh Nagar with a cumulative 559 fatalities in the two neighbouring districts, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

PTI | Noida/Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 23:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ghaziabad recorded 13 more COVID fatalities, while neighbouring Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 10 as the two western Uttar Pradesh districts together logged 23 deaths on Wednesday, official data showed.

The death toll reached 288 in Ghaziabad and 271 in Gautam Buddh Nagar with a cumulative 559 fatalities in the two neighbouring districts, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period. In terms of new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 1,703 fresh infections during the period as its tally mounted to 49,256. Its active cases reached 8,341, the data showed. Ghaziabad reported 1,373 new cases that pushed its tally to 45,073 and active cases to 6.692, it showed. A total of 1,414 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 999 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period while the overall recoveries in the districts reached 40,644 and 38,093, respectively. Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.55 per cent and recovery rate at 82.51 per cent while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.63 per cent and 84.51 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 2,62,474 from 2,72, 568 on Tuesday as the overall recoveries climbed to 11,22,669 and the toll surged to 14,151 on Wednesday, the data showed.

