IAF airlifting 11 oxygen containers, 350 oxygen cylinders from 4 countries

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Wednesday said it is in the process of airlifting 11 oxygen containers and 350 oxygen cylinders from four countries.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.

` The IAF's statement said that while an IL-76 aircraft is airlifting 350 oxygen cylinders from Singapore to the Hindon airbase, another IL-76 is bringing three cryogenic oxygen containers from Bangkok to the Panagarh airbase. ''In addition, one IAF C-17 aircraft is deployed for airlifting four empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Bangkok to Panagarh and another C-17 aircraft is getting four more empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Ostend, Belgium to Panagarh,'' it added. The IAF also conducted multiple flights within the country to transport oxygen containers from one place to another.

It said its C-17 aircraft airlifted two empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Vijaywada to Bhubaneswar, one from Yelahanka to Bhubaneswar, four from Hindon to Bhubaneswar and four from Nagpur to Bhubaneswar. ''The airlift of 12 cryogenic oxygen containers from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar, seven from Bhopal to Jamnagar and Ranchi, 11 from Hindan, Agra and Lucknow to Ranchi and Jamnagar, two from Hindon to Ranchi, and four from Chandigarh to Ranchi is in progress,'' it added.

A record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in India taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,06,65,148. Since April 23, the IAF has been airlifting empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of oxygen, needed in treating COVID-19 patients.

Along with oxygen containers, the IAF has transported essential medicines as well as equipment required by COVID hospitals in various parts of the country.

