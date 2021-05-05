HP witnesses record 3,842 Covid-19 cases, 32 more dead

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 3,842 COVID-19 cases, a senior official said, citing data updated till 7 pm.

Besides, 32 more people died of Covid-19, he said.

The death toll in the state due to the disease now stands at 1,679 and the case tally at 1,14,787.

The number of active cases in the state has climbed to 25,902, the official said.

Also, 1,480 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 87,151, he said. PTI DJI TIR TIR

