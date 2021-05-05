Peru inks deal to purchase 12 million additional doses of Pfizer vaccine

Peru's president Francisco Sagasti announced on Wednesday a fresh deal with Pfizer/BioNTech to purchase an additional 12 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19.

Peru had already signed a contract with Pfizer to purchase 20 million doses, some of which have already begun to arrive in the Andean nation.

