Left Menu

Punjab sees record 182 deaths, 8,015 fresh infections

Chandigarh, May 5 PTI Punjab on Wednesday saw another record 182 fatalities, bringing the toll to 9,825, while 8,015 fresh infections, the biggest single-day spike, took the tally to 4,07,509, according to a medical bulletin.The number of active cases rose from 61,935 on Tuesday to 63,007 Wednesday.Of the latest fatalities, 21 were reported from Bathinda, 19 each from Ludhiana, Patiala and Sangrur, 18 from Amritsar and 10 from Fazilka.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 23:46 IST
Punjab sees record 182 deaths, 8,015 fresh infections
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh, May 5 (PTI) Punjab on Wednesday saw another record 182 fatalities, bringing the toll to 9,825, while 8,015 fresh infections, the biggest single-day spike, took the tally to 4,07,509, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases rose from 61,935 on Tuesday to 63,007 Wednesday.

Of the latest fatalities, 21 were reported from Bathinda, 19 each from Ludhiana, Patiala and Sangrur, 18 from Amritsar and 10 from Fazilka. On Wednesday, Ludhiana registered the maximum number of cases in the state at 1,186, followed by 1,056 in Mohali, 932 in Amritsar, 838 in Jalandhar and 696 in Patiala.

A total of 6,701 coronavirus patients were discharged during the day after recovering from infection, taking the number of recoveries to 3,34,677, according to the bulletin.

There are 240 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 8,457 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 75,10,673 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, UT Chandigarh recorded 817 fresh infections, bringing the tally to 46,793.

The death of 14 more persons took the toll to 532, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases was 8,363, according to the bulletin.

A total of 610 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 37,898, the bulletin said.

A total of 4,23,313 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 3,75,400 tested negative while reports of 74 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration rejected the request of opening liquor vends and hardware stores on the pattern of Punjab.

The administration on Monday had ordered the closure of shops selling non-essential items starting at 5 pm on May 4 till 5 am on May 11, as part of additional curbs amid spiralling COVID-19 infections, The Punjab government has allowed opening of liquor vends and some other shops during the weekdays till 5 pm.

The administration on Wednesday decided to show availability of hospital beds in the city on its website.

It also set up a dedicated helpline number for medical oxygen as per the directions of the government of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies at once after only expecting seven, according to Malis Minister of Health and the Moroccan clinic where the nonuplets were born. It appeared to be the first time on record that a woman had give...

Main stage of Chinese rocket likely to plunge to Earth soon - (A)

The largest section of the rocket that launched the main module of Chinas first permanent space station into orbit is expected to plunge back to Earth as early as Saturday at an unknown location.Usually, discarded rocket stages are immediat...

Three arrested in Maharashtra for black marketing Remdesivir

Three persons were arrested in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Wednesday for trying to illegally sell Remdesivir and 10 vials of the anti-COVID-19 drug were seized from them, police said.They were nabbed in Nandura town of the district ...

Amid US pullout, Taliban issue threat to Afghan journalists

The Taliban on Wednesday issued a threat to Afghan journalists they accuse of siding with Afghanistans intelligence agency in Kabul, a warning that came amid a US troop pullout and rising fears of more violence in the war-wrecked country. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021