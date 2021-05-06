Left Menu

US supplies of vaccine components to India to enable manufacturing of two crore doses of Covishield

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 00:10 IST
US supplies of vaccine components to India to enable manufacturing of two crore doses of Covishield

The US on Wednesday said the vaccine components it has supplied to India this week will enable the manufacturing of two crore doses of the Covishield vaccine even as the sixth shipment of American medical aid arrived as part of the Biden administration's assistance to the country's response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The United States also sent a separate shipment of over 81,000 vials of Remdesivir injections that was delivered in Mumbai.

As India continues to reel under a record-breaking wave of the coronavirus infection, the European Union (EU) announced an initial Euro 2.2 million (approximately Rs 19 crore) in emergency funding to support the World Health Organization's (WHO) measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The 27-nation grouping said the funding announced by the European Commission is in addition to the medical assistance being provided to India by the EU member states.

''Today, the commission has announced that it will allocate an initial Euro 2.2 million in emergency funding to respond to the drastic surge in COVID-19 cases in India,'' the EU said.

''The funding will support the World Health Organization (WHO) for a six-month case management of COVID-19 patients as well as for strengthening the laboratory capacity for COVID-19 testing,'' it said.

In line with its announcement to support India in its fight against the pandemic, the US delivered the sixth shipment of its aid on Wednesday.

''The American people continue to deliver life-saving assistance to India, with the 6th flight of emergency relief in 6 days! This shipment includes a climate-friendly oxygen generation unit which can turn air into oxygen. Thanks to the people of California!'' the US embassy said in a tweet.

Separately, US Chargé D'Affaires in India Daniel B Smith said both the countries will together defeat the pandemic.

''The #USIndia partnership involves all aspects of the relationship: government, business, and people. This week, vaccine components arrived in India from the U.S. that will enable the manufacturing of 20 million doses of the Covishield vaccine. Together we will defeat COVID-19!'' he said in a tweet.

Providing raw materials for the production of anti-coronavirus vaccines was a major component of the Biden administration's announcement on medical aid to India.

The Covishield vaccine is produced in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII), based in Maharashtra's Pune.

Last month, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla appealed to US President Joe Biden to lift the embargo on the export of raw materials needed to manufacture the vaccines.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said a shipment of over 81,000 vials of Remdesivir from the US arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

''Further elevating the India and the United States Strategic Partnership! Appreciate the shipment of over 81000 vials of Remdesivir from the US that arrived early this morning in Mumbai,'' he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Israel delivered its first consignment of medical supplies comprising oxygen concentrators to India on Wednesday. The consignment was brought to the country in a special flight.

The Israeli embassy said more such flights will bring emergency medical aid, including thousands of group and individual oxygen generators, respirators, medications and additional medical equipment.

''In this hour of need, our two democracies stand solidly side by side. The State of Israel is happy to lend a helping hand to our friend India in this complicated and difficult time,'' Israeli ambassador Ron Malka said.

''Our friendship is strong and collaboration during the COVID-19 crisis will only make it stronger. I see great importance in the cooperation with India in this joint fight against the global pandemic,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing crash victims' families push for changes at FAA

Family members who lost relatives in the second deadly crash of a Boeing 737 Max met Wednesday with top officials of the Transportation Department to renew their push for the ouster of top federal aviation officials, whom they accuse of bei...

Soccer-Serie A postpones vote over Sky's bid for minor TV rights package

Serie A clubs agreed on Wednesday to postpone until next week a vote on pay TV operator Skys bid for screening three out of 10 games on a non-exclusive basis, Italian soccers top league said in a statement. The postponement comes after Sky,...

Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies at once after only expecting seven, according to Malis Minister of Health and the Moroccan clinic where the nonuplets were born. It appeared to be the first time on record that a woman had give...

Main stage of Chinese rocket likely to plunge to Earth soon - (A)

The largest section of the rocket that launched the main module of Chinas first permanent space station into orbit is expected to plunge back to Earth as early as Saturday at an unknown location.Usually, discarded rocket stages are immediat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021