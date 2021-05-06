Left Menu

* Germany's constitutional court dismissed emergency appeals against the government's decision to impose night curfews in areas with high COVID-19 infections as some regions are eyeing a loosening of lockdown restrictions. * British officials are currently looking at which vaccines would offer the best booster shot for vulnerable people later this year and no decisions have been taken yet.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 00:13 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
A top scientific adviser to the Indian government warned on Wednesday the country would inevitably face further waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, as almost 4,000 people died in the space of a day. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The Group of Seven meeting in London was hit by a COVID-19 scare when India's foreign minister and his entire team said they were self-isolating after two delegation members tested positive. * Germany's constitutional court dismissed emergency appeals against the government's decision to impose night curfews in areas with high COVID-19 infections as some regions are eyeing a loosening of lockdown restrictions.

* British officials are currently looking at which vaccines would offer the best booster shot for vulnerable people later this year and no decisions have been taken yet. * Poland offered to buy Johnson & Johnson vaccines from Denmark after Copenhagen excluded the shots from its vaccination programme.

AMERICAS * COVID-19 infections continue to spread fast across the Americas as a result of relaxed prevention measures and intensive care units are filling up with younger people, the director of the Pan American Health Organization said.

* Americans had the lowest number of babies in more than four decades last year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced more people to take care of sick family members or deal with job losses. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Nepal is being overwhelmed by a COVID-19 surge as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia. * Japan is considering extending a state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and other major urban areas.

* Malaysia imposed movement restrictions in the capital Kuala Lumpur, adding to lockdowns that have been implemented across the country. * The Philippines will ban the entry of travellers from Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from May 7 to May 14.

* Australia's most populous state reported its first locally acquired infection in more than a month, with health authorities working to track down the source and the variant involved. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* A variant of COVID-19 first diagnosed in India has been detected in Kenya, days after the same variant was detected in neighbouring Uganda. * Tanzania has suspended flights to and from India, the country's health ministry said.

* Egypt said it would receive another 4.9 million doses of different types of vaccines in May. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Canada became the first nation in the world to authorize the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. * U.N. chief Antonio Guterres believes vaccine makers should allow other companies to produce versions of their COVID-19 shots, a U.N. spokesman said.

* Germany's CureVac is on track to file for European approval of its COVID-19 vaccine as early as this month. * The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds very soon.

* U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai underscored the urgency of addressing a proposal to waive some intellectual property rights under global trade rules given the pandemic. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stock indexes rose globally with the Nasdaq leading gains on Wall Street, while the U.S. dollar eased off its more than two-week high hit earlier. (Compiled by Aditya Soni, Milla Nissi and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Sriraj Kalluvila)

