RAT complements RT-PCR, highly useful in surveillance, containment activities: Govt

The Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) complements the RT-PCR test and is highly useful in COVID surveillance and containment activities, the government said on Wednesday.

This was informed by the government a day after the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) recommended against RT-PCR tests for healthy individuals undertaking inter-state travel to reduce the load on laboratories.

''The Rapid Antigen Test has its own place. It complements RT-PCR and conversely, RT-PCR can complement Rapid Antigen Test, wherever available. ''RAT is highly useful in surveillance and containment activities, in screening people where this is a likelihood of transmission. This is a tool available to us for mounting effective surveillance activity and that still stands,'' Niti Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said.

At the same time, RAT becomes useful when there is such a high intensity of infection that a large number of individuals show COVID-19 symptoms, he added.

''Just as the present situation in many states and cities, where the positivity rate is high. In this situation, RAT is also a useful diagnostic test for the purpose of screening,'' Paul said.

It complements RTPCR, which is the ''gold standard'', but in the given circumstances, it also functions as a diagnostic modality in addition to its surveillance activity, he added.

RAT has a short turnaround time of 15-30 minutes and thus, offers a huge advantage of quick detection of cases and an opportunity to isolate and treat the patients early for curbing the transmission of the virus.

