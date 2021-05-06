WTO talks to waive IP protections for COVID-19 vaccines will take time -U.S. official

WTO talks to waive IP protections for COVID-19 vaccines will take time -U.S. officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 01:01 IST
Negotiations at the World Trade Organization to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines will take time given the consensus-based nature of the institution and the complexity of the issue, a Biden administration official said on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he plans to back a WTO waiver for vaccine intellectual property.
