MP woman health officer resigns after accusing collector of misbehaviour

A woman officer of the Madhya Pradesh health department posted in Indore resigned on Wednesday, accusing a senior administrative official of misbehaviour, a charge denied by the latter.

The officer accused Indore district collector Manish Singh of ''constant misbehaviour'' in her resignation letter, which she released on social media.

Talking to the media later, the woman officer said she was forced to resign from government service due to ''misbehaviour'' of Singh.

Refuting the allegations, the district magistrate claimed she was not discharging her duties properly, which was causing trouble to common people at the time of pandemic.

Indore is the worst coronavirus-affected district in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the health department, the infection count in the district stands at 1,19,902, including 1,176 fatalities.

