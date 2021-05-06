Brazil reports 73,295 new coronavirus cases, 2,811 deaths

Brazil recorded 73,295 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,811 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered nearly 15 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 414,399, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)