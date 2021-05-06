Left Menu

Brazil reports 73,295 new coronavirus cases, 2,811 deaths

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 06-05-2021 03:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 03:20 IST
Brazil reports 73,295 new coronavirus cases, 2,811 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil recorded 73,295 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,811 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered nearly 15 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 414,399, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In Trump's crosshairs, Cheney says Republicans 'at a turning point'

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney warned on Wednesday that her Republican Party is at a turning point as it prepares to try to remove her from leadership for rejecting former President Donald Trumps false claims the election was stolen from hi...

Heroic effort from all involved, says US defense secretary on COVID-19 assistance to India

After the fourth US military aircraft carrying much-needed life-saving supplies landed in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday described it as a heroic effort from all those involved.So far, weve sen...

Israeli aggression reported over Syria's Quneitra, no damages -Sana

Syrias state news agency reported early on Thursday that an Israeli aggression was carried out with a helicopter over an area in Syrias Quneitra governate in the south, without resulting in any damages....

U.S. Senate panel to take up technology research spending bill -sources

A U.S. legislative proposal to allocate 112 billion for basic and advanced technology research and science in the face of rising competitive pressure from China will be debated by the Senate Commerce Committee on May 12, sources said on Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021