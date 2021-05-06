Left Menu

Denmark, Norway study finds slightly raised blood clot rates after Astra COVID shot

A study in Denmark and Norway has found slightly increased rates of vein blood clots among people who have had a first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, including clots in the brain, compared with expected rates in the general population. Researchers who conducted the study stressed, however, that such side effects are extremely rare, and the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks in most situations.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 04:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 04:34 IST
Denmark, Norway study finds slightly raised blood clot rates after Astra COVID shot

A study in Denmark and Norway has found slightly increased rates of vein blood clots among people who have had a first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, including clots in the brain, compared with expected rates in the general population.

Researchers who conducted the study stressed, however, that such side effects are extremely rare, and the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks in most situations. "The absolute risks of venous thromboembolic events described in this study are small, and the findings should be interpreted in the context of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination at both the societal and the individual level," they wrote in a summary of their findings published in the BMJ medical journal on Thursday.

Norway suspended its rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 11 after a small number of cases of blood clots combined with bleeding and low platelet counts. Denmark has also withdrawn the shot from use. European and UK medicine regulators have said the vaccine is safe and effective, and that its benefits far outweigh any side effect risks, but several other countries have recommended using it only in certain age groups.

The BMJ study looked at 280,000 18-65 year-olds in Denmark and Norway who had a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine between the start of February and March 11. Using national health records, the researchers identified rates of events such as heart attacks, strokes, deep vein blood clots and bleeding events within 28 days of receiving a first vaccine dose, and compared them with expected rates in the general populations of Denmark and Norway.

Results showed 59 blood clots in the veins, compared with 30 expected, equating to 11 excess events for every 100,000 vaccinations. The researchers said this included a higher-than-expected rate of rare brain blood clots, known as cerebral venous thrombosis, at 2.5 cases per 100,000 vaccinations. Commenting on the findings, Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain's University of East Anglia, said they added to understanding of the risk of thrombosis after COVID-19 vaccination, but should not alter regulators' conclusions.

"Those countries that delayed their own vaccination programmes at a time of high transmission rates by declining to use available (AstraZeneca) vaccines should know that their decision will have contributed to an increase in the number of avoidable deaths from COVID-19," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J-K's Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kanigam area of the South Kashmir district during t...

Blue Origin opens up bidding for first 'spectacular' space tourism trip in July

Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos rocket company, said on Wednesday it is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its New Shepard spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private comme...

Federal judge strikes down CDC eviction moratorium

A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority when it imposed a federal eviction moratorium.The Justice Department said it would appeal the ruling from the US District Court in...

Atlanta forced to reinstate policeman charged with killing Black man

The city of Atlanta on Wednesday reinstated a police officer fired over the fatal shooting of a Black man last year after an oversight board ruled that he was terminated without due process. The Atlanta Civil Service Board said the city fai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021