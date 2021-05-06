Brazil's Bolsonaro says United States will soon send vaccines to Brazil

Brazil's Bolsonaro says United States will soon send vaccines to BrazilReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 06-05-2021 04:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 04:59 IST
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Biden will soon send doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the South American country, which has recorded the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak.
Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga had previously said Brazil is seeking vaccine supplies from the United States.
