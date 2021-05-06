China reports 5 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier

China reports 5 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlierReuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 05:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 05:38 IST
China reported five new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 5, down from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 7 from 10 cases a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,726, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
