Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 218,000

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 218,000Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-05-2021 06:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 06:02 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 267 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 218,007.
Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.
