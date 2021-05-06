Australia's New South Wales state reports one new COVID-19 case

Australia's New South Wales state reports one new COVID-19 caseReuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-05-2021 06:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 06:51 IST
Australia's most populous state of New South Wales reported one locally acquired case of the new coronavirus on Thursday, a day after the state reported its first infection in more than a month.
A man in his 50s tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and authorities said his wife has also contracted the virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New South Wales
- Australia