U.S. approves departure of non-emergency government workers from India

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 07:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 07:00 IST
The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it had approved the voluntary departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees from India because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Last week, the department said family members of U.S. government employees could voluntarily leave India. A deadly second wave of coronavirus infections has swept through India in recent weeks, creating a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen for patients.

The State Department has advised Americans not to travel to India and said those wishing to depart should take advantage of available commercial transportation.

