Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana announces medical aid for BPL patients

While reiterating his commitment that every needy has the first right on the government, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced to give medical assistance to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families so that needy or poor persons do not lose their lives because of financial issues during COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 06-05-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 08:20 IST
COVID-19: Haryana announces medical aid for BPL patients
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Image Credit: ANI

While reiterating his commitment that every needy has the first right on the government, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced to give medical assistance to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families so that needy or poor persons do not lose their lives because of financial issues during COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing a digital press conference on Wednesday, the Chief Minister announced that the Haryana government will provide assistance of Rs 5,000 per patient per day (maximum 7 days) i.e. Rs 35,000 to the patients belonging to BPL who are admitted in private hospitals and are on oxygen or ICU support.

Besides this, the private hospitals would also be given an incentive of Rs 1,000 per patient per day or up to a maximum of Rs 7,000, for giving admission preference to COVID-19 patients belonging to the state, said the Chief Minister in a statement. "Thereby for BPL patients an amount of Rs 42,000 will be provided by the state government as medical assistance," Khattar said.

He also said that the rates of beds and other facilities have been fixed for coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in private hospitals of the state. Currently, 42 private hospitals in the state are treating COVID patients. The government has fixed rate of Rs 10,000 for isolation beds in NABH and JCI accredited hospitals, Rs 15,000 for ICU beds without ventilators and Rs 18,000 per day for ICU beds with ventilators. Similarly, in non-NABH accredited hospitals, the rates have been fixed at Rs 8,000 for isolation beds, Rs 13,000 for ICU beds without ventilators and Rs 15,000 per day for ICU beds with ventilators, he informed.

On this occasion, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Dr Amit Agrawal and Principal Media Advisor to Chief Minister Vinod Mehta were present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex rises over 150 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 14,650

Market benchmark Sensex rose over 150 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, ITC and Bajaj Finance amid largely positive cues from Asian peers.The 30-share BSE index was trading 174.54 points or 0.36 p...

Thai activist lawyer contracts COVID-19 while jailed on charge of insulting king -official

Thai activist lawyer, Arnon Nampa, jailed without bail since February on charges of insulting the countrys powerful king, has contracted coronavirus in custody, a corrections department official said on Thursday.Arnon tested positive for CO...

US lawmaker propose travel of a mercy ship to India to help address COVID-19 challenge

A top American lawmaker has proposed sending a mercy ship to India to help the country which is struggling to deal with a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.The situation in India is so dire that the US must organise and collaborat...

Fee waiver extended for tourism businesses operating on conservation land

Tourism businesses operating on public conservation land will have another six months of fees waived to help them adjust to the downturn in international visitors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Acting Minister of Conservation Dr Ayes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021