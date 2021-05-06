India sees record daily rises in COVID-19 infections, deaths

India reported on Thursday more than 400,000 coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by a record 3,980.

The South Asian nation's tally has surged past 21 million, boosted by the record 412,262 new cases. Its death toll now stands at 230,168, health ministry data show.

