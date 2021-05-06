Thai activist lawyer contracts COVID-19 while jailed on charge of insulting king -official

Thai activist lawyer contracts COVID-19 while jailed on charge of insulting king -officialReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 06-05-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 09:45 IST
Thai activist lawyer, Arnon Nampa, jailed without bail since February on charges of insulting the country's powerful king, has contracted coronavirus in custody, a corrections department official said on Thursday.
"Arnon tested positive for COVID yesterday and at the moment he has been sent to the prison hospital for treatment," a corrections department official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Arnon's Facebook page also reported he had contracted the coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
