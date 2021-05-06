Thai activist lawyer contracts COVID-19 while jailed on charge of insulting king -official

Thai activist lawyer, Arnon Nampa, jailed without bail since February on charges of insulting the country's powerful king, has contracted coronavirus in custody, a corrections department official said on Thursday.

"Arnon tested positive for COVID yesterday and at the moment he has been sent to the prison hospital for treatment," a corrections department official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Arnon's Facebook page also reported he had contracted the coronavirus.

